Offset Joins Lil Shordie Scott On Remix Of TikTok Viral Single "Rockin A Cardigan In Atlanta"

The best way to get a song to go viral in 2022 is through TikTok. A lot of artists end up blowing up overnight after having one hit-record on the social media platform. Oftentimes, he can lead to even bigger opportunities, whether it be a record deal or getting a high-profile artist to hop on the remix.

Buzzing ATL rapper Lil Shordie Scott was slowly bubbling up but the success of his single, "Rocking A Cardigan In Atlanta" propelled his career even further. The song turned into a viral sensation on TikTok, thanks to the high-pitch squeal that he uses to rap, "I wanna take a pic with Cardi B in my cardigan." His dreams could soon come to life now that he's enlisted Cardi B's husband, Offset, to jump on the remix. Though the meme-worthy squeal remains intact, Offset leaps through with lavish flexes as he puts on for the Nawf. Hopefully, a music video follows.

Check the record out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Cartiers, cook dope like culinary, they all scary

We can play Tom & Jerry, .459's to bury him (Four-five)

Bitch, I'm a dawg, a terrier

Come from the Nawfside area

