Offset Jim Taps Babyface Ray For Flashy New Track "Make No Sense"

Alexander Cole
September 25, 2021 10:42
Offset Jim & Babyface Ray merge their styles on "Make No Sense."


Coming out of California, Offset Jim has been making a name for himself thanks to some dope songs and even some collabs with the likes of Kenny Beats. His style is extremely catchy and it should come as no surprise that his peers are taking notice of his talents. On Friday, Offset Jim dropped off his latest collaboration which just so happens to be a song with Babyface Ray called "Make No Sense."

Detroit rap is on the rise right now and Babyface Ray is a huge part of that movement. In this song, the two styles work perfectly together as we get some bouncy production and braggadocios lyrics from both artists. The two show a lot of musical chemistry on the track, and there is no doubt this is a must-listen for fans of either of these two.

Quotable Lyrics:

Name a hood talking shit, I ain't spent
Tried to come to 22nd and got hit
Pussy ass ain't been back since
Shit don't make no sense

