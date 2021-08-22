Offset Jim Drops Off New Banger "Regular"

The West Coast has been thriving over the past few years but it hasn't solely depended on the success of Los Angeles. While L.A. has been having a renaissance of sorts, places like Oakland continue to carve their own unique sound in hip-hop. Offset Jim has been a pivotal force in Oakland's underground rap scene and he's slowly been gaining national attention with each release. Though it's been two years since he released his joint project with ALLBLACK, 22nd Ways, his profile has continued to boost with each single that he's dropped since.

This week, Offset Jim slid through with a smooth new banger titled, "Regular." Serving as the follow-up to "Face Card" with Kenny Beats, the latest single from the Oakland rapper finds him confidently popping his shit over smooth yet bouncy West Coast production.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm somewhere cooler, slow dancin' in a mansion

Money long, trying to see how to expand it

Too much money, I'm thinkin' how to get more

Count the hundreds on the table, let the 20s on the floor

