Offset Jim Delivers New Project "Rich Off The Pack"

Aron A.
October 17, 2021 10:24
Rich Off The Pack
Offset Jim

Offset Jim locks in with Kenny Beats, EST Gee, Babyface Ray, and more on "Rich Off The Pack."


Offset Jim's buzz came organically to him. From the streets of the West Coast to clubs across the world, his nonchalant, lazy flow details the reality of the streets as easily as he speaks to the success of his career. 

Over the past few months, he's unloaded several new singles leading up to the release of his latest body of work, Rich Off The Pack. With nine songs in total, the rapper brings on a slew of collaborators from the West Coast to the UK. Aitch makes an appearance on the previously released single, "Chinese K, ALLBLACK slides through on "Steppin On N***as," and Kenny Beats holds it down on "Face Card." Other appearances on the project come from Babyface Ray and EST Gee. 

Check out the latest from Offset Jim below. 

Offset Jim Kenny Beats Aitch EST Gee Babyface Ray ALLBLACK
