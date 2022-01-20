Offset Jim Can Quote "The Hangover" From Front To Back

Offset Jim counts down his favorite movies, clothing brands, sneakers, and more on "Top 5s."

One of the fastest rising artists coming out of the Bay Area, Oakland-based rapper Offset Jim has officially stopped by our Hollywood-based office for the latest episode of Top 5s. During the video, Jim speaks about his favorite movies, clothing brands, sneakers, and more.

He started off by counting down some of his favorite things to do in Oakland before rolling through his favorite movies of all-time, naming Shottas, Life, and other flicks. His number-one though, by far, is The Hangover.

"I love that movie, I can tell you that movie from front to back," said Offset Jim. "All the quotables off that movie, I can name every one. Any one you can think of, 1, 2, and 3."

As for his preferences with fashion, Jim has an affinity for designer brands, including Amiri, Dior, and Balenciaga. Revealing that he probably wears Amiri every single day of his life after wishing to be able to afford the brand when he was younger, Jim still makes room in his closet for staple pieces from Nike, telling us that he values his comfort.

As he continues building his name outside of Oakland, check out Offset Jim's new episode of Top 5s below and let us know who you'd like to see on this series next.