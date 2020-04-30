Offset is calling on the best of the best to represent him in court as his legal battle with baby mama, Shya L'Amour, over child support persists. The Migo has the full intention of defending himself against Shya, whose real name is Nicole Algarin, in court, and he's hired veteran Atlanta lawyer, Amy L. Kaye, to help him do so. According to Bossip, Kaye has been a practicing lawyer for nearly 30 years. She has previously represented other famous folks in similar cases, such as former NBA player, Damon Stoudamire. The retired pro athlete fought his baby mother, Gwendolyn Moss, in a child support modification case a few years ago, with Kaye serving as his legal council. Kaye has also represented prominent corporate attorneys and financial managers in prior cases.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET

Offset's going to need someone with as much experience and legal expertise as Kaye to rep him in this case. His baby mama initially filed a lawsuit against him last year in order to establish his paternity of her daughter, Kalea, and obtain child support from him. She more recently accused him of dodging her attempts to obtain additional child support payments from him, complaining that he had only provided “limited financial support." A few weeks ago, she even exposed him in a series of leaked alleged text messages in which he begged her for sex back when his wife, Cardi B, was pregnant with their child, accusing him of withholding payments because she refused him sex. Shya proceeded to go after Cardi, as well, calling her "disrespectful" and accusing Cardi of threatening to "smack" her on multiple occasions.

We'll be sure to keep you posted on any updates in this ongoing case.

