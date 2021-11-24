Offset likely isn't the only rapper who's upset about the news that Dodge will reportedly be discontinuing the Hellcat model in 2023. There are a number of rappers who have name-dropped the fan-favorite vehicle in recent years, including Lil Durk, MoneyBagg Yo, and more. Unfortunately for them, the car will be replaced in the coming years with a new model, as reported this week by multiple outlets.

It was reported this week that after 2023, Dodge will no longer be selling the Hellcat model. Instead, an electric muscle car called the eMuscle will be unveiled next year, and it will start being sold in 2024.

"Smh what electric come on now!!! Noooooooo," wrote a heartbroken Offset on Instagram Stories after hearing the news.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images



Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Considering his extensive car collection, Offset knows a thing or two about getting behind the wheel, and he has a list of preferred vehicles. Clearly, the Hellcat was near the top of his favorites. While the eMuscle has not been debuted yet by Dodge, more electric car options is a great thing, so this will please environmentally conscious consumers.

While this has upset Offset, he's been having a pretty great end of the year. Last week, the Migos rapper welcomed his brother back home from prison after fifteen years. His wife, Cardi B, also said that she's "never been happier" than she is right now with Offset. So not all things are bad.

What do you think about the Hellcat being discontinued?



Screenshot via @offsetyrn on Instagram