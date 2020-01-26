You can always depend on these two to keep things interesting at a public event. On Saturday night, Cardi B and Offset attended the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, where Diddy was honoured with the Grammys Salute to Industry Icons. Among those in attendance at the star-studded event were the industry's finest like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and Cardi and Offset decided to give them all a show on the red carpet. The permanently horny couple posed together, Cardi the point of focus as usual as she showed off her impressive boob job in a super low-cut, plunging pink dress. Apparently, Offset was so in awe of his wife's assets that he just couldn't keep his hands off her. The Migos rapper proceeded to grope Cardi right there on the red carpet, grabbing a handful of one of her breasts like it was no big deal. Cardi shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, "Babe my titties keep poppin out."

Aw. How sweet of Offset to prevent his wife from having a wardrobe malfunction.

The couple is nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance for their collaboration, "Clout." Cardi previously won the Best Rap Album award at last year's Grammys for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The two spouses recently attended Paris Fashion Week together, where Offset debuted his collaboration with fashion designer Chaz A Jordan. They also purchased their first home together in December, a giant mansion in Atlanta.