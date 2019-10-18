Offset Goes Country On Chris Janson's "Say About Me" Remix

Country music is one of the biggest genres in the world but let's not forget how they treated Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." Apparently, in the country community, it's okay for country artists to take elements of hip-hop but the second a rapper tries to do country, all hell breaks loose. The hypocrisy of the country music industry aside, country is beginning to see just how valuable hip-hop is to elevate their songs.

Country singer Chris Janson has recruited none other than Offset for the remix of his song, "Say About Me." So, the song has a very country-rock feel to it while Janson sings about marrying a woman on a farm and other country-esque topics. However, the song takes a different direction once Offset jumps on the track. Thankfully, he isn't rapping about marrying a woman on the farm but sticks to what he knows which is money, women, and fast cars. Offset does add some swag to the song but unfortunately, not enough to salvage it.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the baddest bitch in the game

Diamonds on her neck and wrist, make it rain

I eat percocet, ease the pain

Hate it or you love it, Imma pull up in the Range