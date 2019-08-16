As the world of esports continues to grow at an unstoppable pace, everyone seems to want in. That, “everyone,” now includes Offset. The Migos rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram to announce that he is now an investor in the famous esports team, FaZe Clan. In a post of himself rocking a yellow FaZe Clan hoodie, he wrote, “PROUD TO ANNOUNCE OWNERSHIP INVESTMENTS @fazeclan LETSSS GOO #FaZEUp.” Concurrently, FaZe Clan’s official Instagram posted a similar photo of the rapper with the caption, “Welcome to the fam, @offsetyrn #FaZeUp.”

According to ESportsInsider, in a press release, Offset said of the deal, “I love gaming and esports is the future. These two facts make it only right that I be a part of the biggest esports organization with some of the best players in the world,” to which FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink added, “FaZe Clan goes beyond gaming and esports – we’re leading a transformation in culture and entertainment. Offset represents a new generation of cultural leaders who understand that shift. FaZe Clan is redefining what it means to be an iconic entertainment brand and working with a visionary like Offset is another step towards the future – we not only dominate in competitive gaming we are setting new trends across content, merchandise, brand partnerships, and beyond.”

The financial specifics have not revealed at this time, but Offset is just one of many artists from the music industry who have ventured into esports. Drake, Diddy and Wiz Khalifa all have partnered with various esports organizations.