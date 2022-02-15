If anyone came thru drippin' this Valentine's Day, it's Offset and Cardi B. The couple – known for their unapologetically lavish lifestyle – shared their romantic holiday celebrations on Instagram, revealing that the Migos member absolutely spoiled his wife with beautiful (and very expensive) gifts.

As Page Six reports, the 30-year-old surprised Bardi with not one, not two, but six Chanel bags, coming in various colours and styles. As her husband filmed, the mother of two began unwrapping, first unveiling a red and black sequin crossbody.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I got that one in Dubai," he told Cardi, who said, "Oh, this is pretty." In another video, the "WAP" hitmaker unwrapped a nude double flap bag, which she clearly loved. "Shit! What the f*ck? God damn," she joyfully squealed while trying it on with her light blue dress.

Opening a small blue pastel bag, the 29-year-old said, "This one is cute!" In the fourth box, she uncovered an aquamarine-coloured patent leather jumbo double flap bag with silver hardware, which brought her excitement to new levels. "Where the f*ck you got this from?!" she asked.

The fifth purse in the line-up was a hot pink version of the previous jumbo option, which had Cardi doing the cha-cha. "Oh my God, this bitch is bad!" she exclaimed. "Babe, I can't. I can't."





The final bag was displayed amongst hundreds of rose petals and roses outside by the pair's pool. "This is cute," the New York rapper said of a massive black tote with gold hardware.

On top of the new purses, the Hustlers actress was also awarded an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Frosted Gold watch, worth $375,000, according to Offset's Instagram story.

Check it out below, and read more about the lavish Valentine's Day gifts that our favourite stars have been gifting their lovers here.





