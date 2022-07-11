It's hard to believe that it's been four years since Offset and Cardi B welcomed their first child together. The world has practically watched her grow up in front of our eyes as her parents offer glimpses into family life. Sunday marked Kulture's 4th birthday, and it was inevitable that Cardi and Offset would go all out for her birthday.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

One clip that surfaced featured Offset gifting his daughter stacks of money -- $50,000, to be exact -- while Kulture seemed pretty enthusiastic about cotton candy. Kulture is seen in the window of a suburban while Offset films her. Cardi B's heard in the background asking Kulture what she has in her hand. "A ticket," she responds before Offset quickly corrects her.

"It's a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That's fifty. Say fifty," Offset responded. With a wad of cash like that, she's certainly following in her father's footsteps.

In related news, Offset recently appeared on stage with Cardi B at London's Wireless Music Festival over the weekend. His brief cameo during her set included performances of Migos "Bad & Boujee," and his collab with his wifey, "Clout." It seems like baby Kulture and her brother Wave joined her parents during their trip to Europe.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding new music from Offset and Cardi. Check out Offset's post below.