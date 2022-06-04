Offset definitely appreciates the finer things in life. He was recently spotted with Kanye West and Anna Wintour at Balenciaga's New York runway. He was sad to watch a massive yacht sink before his eyes. Now, he's sharing some finer things with his mom.

In a video posted to Instagram, Offset partied with his mother at a lively get together, and he gave her quite the present. His mom could barely believe her eyes when she saw the gift, and neither could the throngs of onlookers.

Richard Bord/Getty Images

Offset's mother's mouth was agape when Offset presented her with a red Birkin. The crowd went wild as she held the bag in her hands. Offset and Cardi B looked on, smiling. Once the initial wave of shock wore off, Offset instructed his mom to investigate the bag's contents. "Open it up, open it up," he said. When she did, she was in for another surprise. Inside the bag was $50,000 in cash. The video ends with more celebrating, as music begins to play and Offset and his mom begin to dance together.

Offset's made headlines recently after he and Cardi unfollowed his fellow Migos members, Takeoff and Quavo, on Instagram. Immediately, rumors of the supergroup's break-up abounded. Although the rumors haven't been officially confirmed, Takeoff and Quavo released a single, "Hotel Lobby," without Offset, and Offset responded with teasing new music of his own.

Offset and Cardi have been having fun on their own. After watching a yacht's demise, the two went on vacation and Quavo looked on as Cardi returned to her stripper roots.

Take a look at the video of Offset and his mom below. Not a bad gift.