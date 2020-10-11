Nearly a month ago, it was reported that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset. The hip-hop power couple has been through a lot over the past two years and for a while, it seemed like things were solid between the two. As a result, the news of divorce came as a surprise to many fans. Over the past few weeks, Offset has demonstrated just how much he misses Cardi. From public Instagram posts to liking her photos to even creating billboards for her, Offset is doing everything to get his wife back.

Last night, Cardi was in Las Vegas where she was celebrating her 28th birthday. Offset was in attendance at the birthday bash and made sure to surprise her with a massive gift. In the video below, you can see that Offset actually gifted her with a Rolls Royce truck that she seemed to be fawning over. In fact, Cardi made sure to kiss Offset for the gift, which some felt was surprising considering their impending divorce.

Attendees at the festivities seemed to love every second of it as they began to chant "black love" while also demanding that Cardi take Offset back. It was a pretty interesting moment as the two artists continued to show love to one another throughout the night.

Cardi has been fairly transparent about the divorce, saying, "The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

While consistent arguments are never fun, perhaps this gift will be enough for her to reconsider the divorce. At least that's what Offset is hoping for.