Offset Forced To Mediate On Child Support Case

Over the course of the past decade, Offset of the notorious Atlanta-based hip-hop collective known as The Migos has become one of the most prominent names in all of music. Fortunately, what comes with that title has allowed him the means to provide aid for all of those around him, including his family, offspring, and the women who he has chosen to conceive children with. The 28-year-old rapper who has been married to hip-hop's coveted princess Cardi B since Sept. 2017 recently celebrated the second birthday of their daughter, Kulture. Now, according to Bossip, Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, will be heading into court-mandated mediation with the mother of his five-year-old daughter, Nicole Algarin, after failing to come to an agreement in regards to the terms of their child support payments.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last year, Algarin, also known as Shya L’Amour, sued the "Racks 2 Skinny" rapper for providing "limited child support" and also claimed that she wanted Cephus to participate more in regards to visitation to his daughter. According to Bossip, Offset countersued for joint custody of his daughter, denied claims that he wasn't providing support for the five-year-old, and also demanded that his daughter's last name be changed to his official surname. The court documents claim that Offset has officially relocated from Atlanta to California for occupational purposes, and states that both he and Algarin should be responsible financially for their daughter.

Both Offset and Nicole Algarin have been mandated to a three-hour session at the Office of Alternative Dispute Resolution in order to work out their child support dispute. If the two are unable to come to an agreement, court proceedings will presume in the near future.

