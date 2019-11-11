Offset has proven himself to be quite the sneakerhead as of late although if you're in the community, you're well aware of the questions surrounding the authenticity of this. It seems like Offset's love of sneakers came out of nowhere and was highlighted during a recent episode of "Sneaker Shopping." Either way, Offset has a huge sneaker collection that he has been eager to show off here and there.

Of course, when you're famous like Offset, you have a lot of well-connected friends who can hook you up with some rare heat. The latest sneaker Offset got to show off came courtesy of Travis Scott, in the unreleased "Mustard" Air Jordan 6 Cactus Jack. Offset was in Houston for Astroworld Fest and it appears as though he was able to get the shoe from his fellow artist buddy.

The images came courtesy of @chrismontante who was actually at the even. As you can see from the photos above, the shoe is completely covered in "mustard" yellow and has red highlights courtesy of the Nike Air and Cactus Jack logos on the back.

So far, there is no release date for these shoes which makes them even rarer. We're sure Offset appreciates the gift and we'll certainly be seeing more of these in the future.