These last few years have been especially successful for Offset who has been securing number one records with Migos, while also launching his very own solo career. Not to mention, Offset is now married to Cardi B which has brought forth even more visibility in the public eye. When you're this successful, money usually follows and this is especially true for offset who is steadily seen flexing some of his belongings, from cars to clothes to shoes.

Sneakers have been especially near and dear to Offset's heart, and he has quickly become one of the biggest sneakerheads in hip-hop. Recently, Offset showed his fans what he's been working with as of late, and simply put, we are very jealous. As you can see in the clip below, Offset has the upcoming Off-White x Air Jordan 4, the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low, and even the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 which released about five months ago.

These kicks are extremely rare although considering Offset's status, it isn't exactly surprising that he has them in his collection. The artist has been known to get shoes fairly early, which is common for celebrities with plenty of connections.

If you're a sneakerhead, you can't help but feel just a tad envious of the star.