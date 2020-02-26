Offset has been everywhere over the last few years thanks to the ascension of Migos as one of the biggest hip-hop acts in the entire world. Over the past year or so, Offset has put a lot of focus on his solo career which culminated in the release of his debut album, Father of 4. In terms of fashion, Offset has cemented himself as one of the biggest sneakerheads in the game and he just so happens to have the collection to back it up. The rapper has never shied away from flexing his collection and yesterday, he gave fans a sneak peek at his Air Jordan closet.

As you can see, his collection features various rare Jordan models including silhouettes like the 4, 5, 6, 13, 14, and 10. Many of these colorways are PE's that weren't available at retail stores. For Offset to acquire these, he would have had to shell out thousands of dollars or perhaps even have them gifted to him,

If you're a sneakerhead, this collection has to make you just a tad jealous. Offset has some of the most highly sought after sneakers imaginable and we can only aspire to be on his level. Twenty-twenty is supposed to be a big year for sneakers so we can imagine Offset's collection will only get bigger from here on out.

Let us know in the comments below which shoe of his is your favorite.