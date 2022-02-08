Offset is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now, and over the years, he has always been one to flash some of his material possessions. Offset is a big fan of cars, jewelry, and fashion, but he is also a huge fan of all things related to sneakers. Whenever Offset has the chance, he will go into his sneaker closet and flash a quick video to show his fans all of the exclusive kicks he has tucked away.

This is especially true when it comes to Air Jordans. Offset has always owned a lot of them throughout his career, so it only makes sense that he would want to flex them for the entire world to see. Unfortunately, Offset gets sneakerheads jealous when he does this, but such is life.

Richard Bord/Getty Images

In his latest Instagram story, Offset flexed what appears to be a truly impressive (and clean) sneaker closet that is packed with a plethora of iconic and rare Air Jordans. As Offset notes throughout the video, he has the OG versions, as well as the retro models, which is pretty impressive. Needless to say, Offset is always staying up to date on the latest releases, and no matter what, he's determined to get his hands on the best shoes that hit the market in any given year.





2022 is set to be a big year for sneakers, and we imagine this will only help grow Offset's massive collection. Let us know what you think of his closet, in the comments section down below.