By now, you've probably seen Cardi B and Offset's looks from the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night. Whenever the hip-hop couple steps out for a big event, the world takes notice and Offset grabbing a handful of Cardi's boob last night was definitely worthy of attention. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper dressed in a plunging pink gown, exposing so much cleavage that she took to Instagram to complain "Babe my titties keep poppin out." Offset was happy to assist her with this problem by holding her breasts in place.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The Migos member also helped his partner fix her hair on the red carpet. A video captured the adorable moment of Offset ensuring that every strand of hair was properly sleeked back so photos of her aren't jeopardized. After performing this task, Offset promptly moves out of her spotlight to silently stand on the side with his hands clasped together in front of him. It almost appears that he was trained to be in servitude to Cardi, which will have many declaring that they are "couple goals". When your girl's as fine as Cardi, you make sure she has her time to shine.

Diddy was honoured as an "industry icon" at the Pre-Grammy Gala and, during his acceptance speech, he called out the Grammys for neglecting hip hop and black music over the years.