Offset and Migos have had a masterful run over the last decade. Starting with hits like "Hannah Montana" and "Versace," Migos were able to grab people's attention from the jump. In 2017 and 2018, they delivered two albums in the Culture series, and in the eyes of many, these were among the best projects of the decade, especially the first Culture. Now, Migos is gearing up to drop their first album in three years, which just so happens to be Culture 3. The snippets sound great so far, and fans could not be more excited.

Recently, Offset was reflecting on the group's success and what they've meant to the rap game over the years. Basically, Offset came to the conclusion that the group actually needs to be thanked as they helped change the game for the better over the course of their run.

While some might try to argue with Offset, others would wholeheartedly agree. The way they came up and molded their sound is an inspirational tale and their music has consistently topped the charts for years. They have influenced a plethora of young artists and that will not be changing anytime soon.

With Culture 3 they have an opportunity to cement their legacies and it's looking like they are fully embracing that challenge.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images