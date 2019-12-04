We were on the cusp of a scandal yesterday (Dec. 3) when Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend exposed that Offset had slid in her DMs to say he missed her. Given the Migos member's history of infidelity, he would have had some serious explaining to do if a series of outrageous homoerotic tweets weren't simultaneously sent out on his Twitter account, revealing that he was the victim of a hack.

Cardi B immediately took to Instagram to express her frustration with the mess and all the people speculating whether Offset was truly behind these antics. She shared a video of herself lamenting the fact that she and her husband were "both waking up to the bullshit" and had to get in contact with the social media platforms to recover Offset's accounts.

Despite the nature of the situation being clarified, Offset went on Cardi's IG story - as his own account is still suspended - to provide further explanation how exactly his accounts were infiltrated. "Somebody hacked one of my emails that's connected to all my shit and that's how I got hacked from the jump," Offset said while scrolling through an email he received from Facebook's support team. "I've been having a good weekend, man. I wake up to this bullshit. I'm with my family, man. I ain't on no stupid shit. Thanksgiving just passed, a great thanksgiving with my family. I ain't on no bullshit, man. I wanna thank Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram for all sticking together and helping me. I still don't have my 'gram as of right now, but I know Im'ma get it, so I thank y'all for supporting me. Love y'all."