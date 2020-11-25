Wiz Khalifa wasn't trying to be shady when he responded to a tweet pitting Cardi B against Nicki Minaj. Still though, he's being treated as public enemy number one for the Cephus squad, who isn't too impressed with his latest actions.

It all started when Khalifa responded to a tweet shading Cardi, which said: "Cardi winning a Grammy when Nicki Minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a shit about music."

It's unclear why Wiz, a generally unproblematic character in the rap game, decided to entertain such a stark anti-Cardi stance but he did, tweeting back: "Most self made artists have this problem."

That kicked off a light war between Cardi and Wiz, who spent the next few minutes answering to the Bardigang, as well as Cardi herself. Even Offset got involved, subliminally dissing the "Black & Yellow" superstar for his words.

"N***as be hoes !!!! Smh," wrote Offset on Twitter during the entire ordeal. While he doesn't specify that the tweet is about Wiz and the backlash from his critical Cardi tweet, the timing lines up perfectly.

Do you think we could be witnessing the beginning of a feud between Cardi B/Offset and Wiz Khalifa? Or will this blow over?