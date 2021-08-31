There is a new Hip Hop-centered show on the block and it is all about streetwear, innovation, and the culture. Speedy Morman hosts The Hype, an HBO Max series that features judges Offset, Bephies Beauty Supply founder Bephie Birkett, and Emmy-nominated costume designer and stylist Marni Senofonte. There will be several other familiar faces acting as special guests including Dapper Dan, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, and Offset's wife, hitmaker Cardi B.

As fans tune in to watch business, art, and street style collide in this competition series, Offset caught up with Extra to talk about the show and touched on what it was like on-screen with Cardi. "She's doing good. It's another blessing. God is good," he said of him and Cardi expecting their second child together.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

"Working with her is always a beautiful thing. She's my wife, so working with her is always magical. She gonna come with the sauce and spunk," he added, also revealing why The Hype is a must-see for Hip Hop fans. “It's something that embodies our culture… This is something we grew up on. This is our livelihood. This is what we wear and how we feel comfortable, how we get fly.”

Earlier this month, Offset also came to Lizzo's defense against naysayers and trolls, and he doubled down on his remarks in his most recent interview. “You gotta stand up for our Black women ‘cause they're always being torn down and beat down the most, I feel like," he said of his wife's "Rumors" collaborator.

"And they're the strongest... So we gotta uplift them... especially the ones that are uplifted and doing some good. And they comfortable in their skin… It's a beautiful thing." Watch his interview below.