Offset and Cardi B have had more than a few hiccups in their relationship, which has felt like a rollercoaster ride at times. The couple has broken up and gotten back together a few times, but it looks like they'll be sticking together for the long haul. Especially these days, they appear to be happier than they've ever been, expecting their second child together.

As the world continues to watch them evolve into the next stage of their lives, Offset stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to speak with guest host Anthony Anderson about his marriage, the extravagant gifts that are constantly exchanged between them, and their first date. As you may have expected, Cardi and Offset's first date was a special one.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"Our first date I went big," described Offset. "I wanted to do something that was not normally done. I wanted to have fun. So I took her to the Super Bowl."

As a Sagittarius, it makes sense that Offset would want to explore new territory on his first date with the superstar rapper. But the Super Bowl!? That's definitely one way to impress your date. Unfortunately, the night wasn't all positive, because Set lost a $10,000 bet after his Atlanta Falcons infamously blew their lead.

"But you know what I won? My wife," he said. "That’s not a bad consolation prize," said Anthony Anderson.

Watch Offset remember his first date with Cardi B below.