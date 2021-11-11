There was a little scuffle at ComplexCon over the weekend allegedly involving Offset, and now the Migos rapper is clearing up any speculation regarding the incident. In a video that went viral, Offset and his entourage are seen walking through ComplexCon before fists began flying not far from the No Jumper booth.

Viewers could see that there was a verbal exchange prior to security stepping in, and despite reports stating that the rapper was directly involved, he now claims he wasn't a participant.

The clip may have been brief, but it made its mark and Offset doesn't want his name embroiled in this controversy.

“I wasn’t fighting at ComplexCon. I stepped in to break up a fight caused by a booth’s security,” he reportedly told Complex in a statement. “The story is false and overshadows why I’m a regular at ComplexCon. I was there to support the culture and emerging brands and designers. I’m focused on that. I’m in a positive space. Appreciate the concern.”

An explanation about what truly transpired was not given, but the video remains a talking point among fans. Check out the chaos below.

[via]