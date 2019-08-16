In the era of streaming, mistakes made on an album can (somewhat) easily be corrected. We've seen it done with Kanye West's 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, which he made several updates to a few weeks after its release. Other times, it isn't necessarily a mistake that's made, but the album is rushed to be put out without all the intended features being sent in or cleared in time. This was the case with a Quavo verse later being added to "You Said" off of Young Thug's 2017 album, Beautiful Thugger Girls. Similarly, just this week, Trippie Redd removed "They Afraid Of You" featuring Playboi Carti from his streaming services for unknown reasons. However, in this case, the mistake was made after the initial release.

Today, when Quality Control released their lengthy compilation album, Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 2, fans were disappointed to notice that a Lil Uzi Vert verse was missing from "Pink Toes". The Metro Boomin & Southside-produced track - featuring Offset, DaBaby and Gunna - was previously leaked with an Uzi verse, so naturally, fans had questions. One fan in particular reached out to Offset on Twitter to ask what the deal was and Offset responded that the demanded Uzi verse will be added next week. This will surely make the already fire track even better.