The are plenty of celebratory events that will happen this week and weekend for the artists who were nominated for Grammy Awards. They'll host club events, pop bottles with their close friends, or even treat themselves to an expensive gift or two. Some may take it easy until they find out if they actually win an award or not in February 2020, but Offet didn't see the point and dropped a few stacks on a new whip.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Migos rapper is never shy about flexing his cash—and status—with a few luxury vehicles. Months ago, Cardi B took fans on a tour of their garage to show off their extravagant collection of cars, and in the wee hours of Thursday morning, Offset shared that he'd added to the stock.

Offset and wife Cardi B were nominated for Best Rap Performance for their collaborative hit "Clout" off of his Father of 4 release, so Offset decided to hit the dealership to cop himself a new red Ferrari. He shared a video clip of his new ride on Instagram and said, "Grammy nominations...I nominate myself with the Rari." Check out the clip below.