It's impossible the ignore the widely publicized breakup that Migos rapper Offset is currently experiencing in real-time. And while many have come to appreciate the antics that can sometimes come with hip-hop stardom, the music itself should never be forgotten. Unfortunately for Offset, many have taken to brushing his artistry aside of late, to the point where his debut album Father Of 4 was originally met with a lukewarm response. Even his work with Migos hasn't been met with the same gusto, though the YoungBoy Never Broke Again-assisted "Need It" was a step in the right direction.

Though many have already sided against the Atlanta rapper, Offset isn't finished yet. Today, he took to Instagram to preview a few promising new snippets to his loyal fans. The first came from a since-deleted IG story, in which he takes to a frantic string-driven banger with some up-tempo bars. The second comes complete with a brief music video of sorts, titled "I Want The Cash Now," produced by D.A. Doman. Like the predecessor, it also features a minor-key vibe, though the arrangement and lyrical content does suggest that this one is more of a club banger.

While Offset does indeed continue to cover his favorite topics once more, the intensity and conviction with which he does so simply sound enjoyable. And given everything transpiring around his name, perhaps a few low-stakes dark bangers are exactly what the doctor ordered. Check out both snippets below, and sound off -- are you liking what you're hearing from Offset so far?