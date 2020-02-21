Offset's really living that "GNF" life which seems even more apparent after a jeweler claimed the rapper blew off a $400K lawsuit. The Blast reports Guven's Fine Jewelry has filed documents accusing the rapper of being a no-show in court over a $400K bill. Now, they're asking for a default judgment since Set never showed up. Given a deadline of Feb 4th to respond, they said that Offset was served the proper papers with a legal notice.

Offset was sued in September over the matter after the jeweler claimed the rapper essentially ran off on the plug. Apparently, there were several multiple requests made to Offset to clear off the $400K bill but 'Set never responded. Among the items listed that make up the six-figure debt is a $140K diamond-encrusted tennis bracelet, another platinum tennis bracelet with emerald-cut diamonds amounting to $40K, and a platinum diamond necklace worth $95K.

Earlier this month, Offset was named in a lawsuit along with YG and 2 Chainz over the song "Proud." A rapper by the name of Slugga said that he released a song in 2015 that he believes was the base for 2 Chainz 2018 single. Slugga accused 2 Chainz, YG, and Offset of using the "same climactic moment and the same 2/4 time signature of two beats per measure."

