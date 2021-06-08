It's Migos season now that they've officially shared the cover art to Culture III. Fans have been begging for the trio to drop the project for over a year, and now, we're just days away from its arrival. The Atlanta hitmakers are in full promotion mode in hopes of Culture III climbing to the top of the charts, and recently, Offset kicked back with Billboard to discuss the new album and how he's progressed as an individual during this last year of COVID-19, protests, and an election cycle in the U.S.

Offset revealed that during the quarantine, he did his part to help his loved ones as he watched as they lost their jobs. "My mom got sick with COVID and I wasn't able to leave. I was just able to sit back and see a lot of real s--t going on," he said. During the 2020 election, Offset made headlines for helping deliver meals to Georgia voters waiting in long lines and he lent his voice to pro-voting initiatives.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"With voting, I just never felt like I was a part of that. I was young, too," said the rapper. "I'm just a grown man now, and I understand the importance and we can only change things by voting. Me being able to vote, I know a lot of kids that were in my situation that never voted before. When I went to Gwinnett [County], I know I helped Biden win on that. I don't want to name him in the thing, but it's the facts."

In the election, Georgia made an uncharacteristic change from being a red state to a blue state, helping President Biden reign victorious in the close polls. "Gwinnett County was in the red at first, and then when I did that, it went to blue. It's the first time Georgia did that in like 10 or 20 years. Contributing to that, I felt the power, and it was just the right thing to do."

We're not sure if Offset was the deciding factor, but fans think it's great that he's more involved in letting his voice be heard at the voting booth. If you haven't already, check out the cover of Culture III and let us know if you're looking forward to this one.

[via]