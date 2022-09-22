Fans have wondered what the future of the Migos holds. Quavo and Takeoff announced their joint project, Only Built 4 Infinity Linx, earlier this month following a string of singles. Meanwhile, Offset unveiled two new solo singles, "54321" and "Code" ft. Moneybagg Yo. Following 'Set's public dispute with Quality Control, it seemed like there might be a further delay on a new project but that doesn't seem to be the case.



Rapper Offset poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Offset revealed that he has a new solo album in the stash that he's readying to release later this year. He hit Twitter where he announced a November 11th release date for his album. He didn't share any more information on a title or any potential features but he did recently state that he sent three songs to Andre 3000, though he never got a response.

In an interview with SSENSE earlier this year, 'Set revealed that he's trying out new flows and pushing his limits as a rapper.

"It’s just gutter and core, from the heart. I got a lot of different flows on it. I’m rapping, even though I see a lot of the artists nowadays, they like auto tuning. A lot. I feel like I’m not on that wave at all. When I came in, we came out the trenches, so that’s what people want to hear, because that’s what people go through every day. Ain’t nobody driving a Wraith," he said. “[In] Black culture right now, and the world in general, the poors outweigh the rich one thousand percent. So you gotta talk about shit that’s going on in real life. Just the real content of what people see every day. Go back to that.”

