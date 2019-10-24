What on earth is Offset planning for us? At the top of this year, the Migos star made his official solo debut by dropping Father Of 4, a body of work that dove deep into the soul and psyche of the Atlanta rapper. Since then, the recording artist has been relatively quiet on the music front, appearing here and there for features and seemingly working with the rest of his team on the next Migos album. His social media antics have been ramped up and now, Set has started to tease something mysterious that nobody can quite decipher.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday this week, Offset told the world that he would be coming through with a major announcement soon. A video upload shows him confidently rubbing his hands together while wearing an American flag hooded sweatshirt. A date then flashes before our very eyes, signalling the fact that something will be arriving on October 27, 2019. What could he have in store for us, though? If it were a Friday, we could confidently say that a new single or project would be surprising us on streaming services but since the twenty-seventh is a Sunday this month, your guess is as good as mine.

Offset will clear up the confusion later today. What do you think he's hitting us with?