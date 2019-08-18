mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Offset and Young Thug Sport "Big Rocks" On Quality Control's Latest Tape

Karlton Jahmal
August 18, 2019 15:27
Big Rocks
Quality Control & Offset Feat. Young Thug
Produced by Wheezy

Boss up


Quality Control's Control The Streets, Volume 2 is packed with several bangers, but "Big Rocks" is an infectious single that stands out on the tape. The track combines the forces of Offset and Young Thug over a Wheezy instrumental. As expected, Wheezy lays down a trap beat that forces listeners to sway along to the thumping percussions. Offset takes control of this song though, performing both verses and the chorus. 

Young Thung slides in for a quick post-chorus hook that gives the single an added layer of slime. Although Thug's appearance on the song is short, it's my favorite part of the single. It's hard not to sing along as Thugger croons over the gorgeous instrumental. "Big Rocks" is brief yet magical. 

Quotable Lyrics
Check my stain, I hit roaches but I never complain
Blowed out the brain, on a bitch for the Audemars, plain
Fuck your domain, I was lookin' for a thottie to bling
Burn  his romaines, now he can't do it again

