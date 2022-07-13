It seems like the Migos aren’t breaking up, after all. Takeoff and Offset recently linked up at Rich The Kid’s 30th birthday party this week. Video emerged that revealed the two group mates hanging out in the same section of the club. This is among the first times in months that we’ve seen Offset alongside either one of his Migos bandmates following the launch of Takeoff and Quavo's joint effort as Unc & Phew.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rumors began floating around surrounding the break-up of the Migos earlier this year following Takeoff and Quavo's "Hotel Lobby" single. Internet sleuths quickly discovered that Offset and Cardi Bunfollowed both Takeoff and Quavo, which further fueled the rumors of a split between the Atlanta trio. Then, there was the canceled performance at Governor's Ball in New York City, though a rep stated that conflicting schedules prevented Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset from reuniting on stage.

Around the same time the video for Takeoff and Offset emerged, GQ published a new interview with Quavo, who provided some insight into the future of Migos. While confirming a full-length project from Unc & Phew, he revealed that each member needed to establish themselves as a solo entity.

"It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” he said. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

We'll keep you posted on any more developments surrounding the Migos.