Last night, the Atlanta Hawks had a huge chance to go up 2-1 on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately, the Hawks blew their lead as Khris Middleton of the Bucks played one of the best games of his career. He finished with 38 points, including 20 points in the fourth quarter. This allowed his Bucks to take a 2-1 series lead as Game 4 will be played in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Migos members Offset and Quavo are some of the biggest Hawks fans in the entire world, and on Sunday night, they gave their reactions to the loss. TMZ caught up with both men and while the loss may be a bit concerning, it appears as though neither of them are worried about the rest of the series.

"We gon' bounce back," Offset said. "That was some bulls**t. We bouncin' back." Meanwhile, Quavo had a similar take on the matter, claiming that the Hawks will come back and win the NBA championship. "We gon' get that ring," he said. "It's the year."

The Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA as they boast the talents of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Jrue Holiday. While the Hawks have Trae Young, he can't do everything on his own, and for now, the Bucks seem to be the much better team.

Let us know who you think is going to close out this series.

