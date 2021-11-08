Offset made an appearance at ComplexCon 2021 this weekend, but it didn't go as seamlessly as he had probably hoped. Just outside of the No Jumper booth, the Migos rapper was involved in a fistfight as members of his entourage appeared to jump a man.

The rapper was spotted wearing a red jacket with matching sneakers, walking toward somebody on his team when things got ugly. A member of Offset's entourage seemingly threw punches at somebody, and the rapper rushed after them along with other people on his team. The altercation lasted less than a minute before Offset walked back toward the No Jumper booth.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There isn't a very clear video of what exactly happened or what may have prompted the fight, but it doesn't look as though the rapper personally threw any punches for now.

Offset, and the other members of Migos, have an extensive history of fighting in public. Offset has been accused in the past of beating up Lil Uzi Vert, and the three-man group allegedly laid hands on Justin LaBoy this year. Set has also had issues with Chris Brown over the years.

Watch a video of Offset's crew getting into an altercation at ComplexCon below. What do you think triggered this?



