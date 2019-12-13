Cardi B and Offset already have their hands full raising Baby Kulture and living life in the public eye. The two are constantly involved in damaging headlines that could hurt their personal lives, including accounts from “insiders” that claim to know who so-and-so cheated with and more gossip-y reports. Much of what’s said about the power couple in the media is untrue. When Kulture was first born, the pair wanted to keep her out of the public eye, shielding her face from social media and finally revealing her to the world on the cover of Father Of 4. Cardi B has hinted that she wants to have another baby soon but she’s just taken on more responsibility in another way.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

There are two new additions to the Cephus household running around and looking cute. Offset posted a video to his Instagram profile, asking fans to help him find names for their new dogs. "2 NEW MEMBERS TO THE FAMILY,” wrote the Migos rapper, fielding name suggestions in the comments. The two puppies are male and female and Offset’s musical partner Takeoff has already come through with some solid choices for their names. “Take & Qua,” wrote the rapper in the comments, insisting that the two Migos members earn a permanent place in Set’s home.

Take a look at the adorable doggies in the video below and let him know what you think they should be named.