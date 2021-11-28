Thanksgiving weekend is a time to get together with friends and family, eat some good food, and more often than not, get drunk with your loved ones. It's a tradition in many households that could either lead to some family bonding or heated debates. That being said, liquor stores across the country have seen an influx of business over the past few days of people who are trying to stock up their liquor cabinets.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Two of those people just so happen to be some of the most influential figures in hip-hop. Big Daddy Kane took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself and Offset together. Usually, you'd expect a legend like Kane and an A-lister like 'Set meet each other at some sort of industry event. However, it turns out that both of them were on a mission to get drunk. Kane revealed that he coincidentally ran into Offset during a trip to the liquor store.

"Ran into this amazing Brother @offsetyrn today while doing some last minute shopping," he captioned the flick. "I see great minds drink alike," he added with several laughing emojis.

Perhaps, we'll see the two rappers working together in some sort of capacity in the near future. Check out Big Daddy Kane's photo below.