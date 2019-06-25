mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Offset & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Jump On Sueco The Child’s Viral Hit “Fast”

Kevin Goddard
June 25, 2019 15:56
Listen to Sueco The Child's new remix to "Fast" featuring Offset & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.


If you're unaware, L.A. based artist Sueco The Child has been making a name for himself over the past few months thanks to his viral hit "Fast,” which picked up momentum on the social-media app TikTok and has now amassed more than 30 million streams globally to this day. Looking to take the record & his brand to the next level, the Los Angeles artist decided to come through today and give his viral record the upgraded treatment, calling on Offset and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for the official remix.

Take a listen to the self-produced remix and let us know what you think. Who you think laid down the best verse?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma drop the top and show her titties (Hit it)
Stars in the ceiling, Wraith black, I'ma villain (Wraith)
Fuck it, stack the money up right past the millions (Fuck it!)
My flippy sick I need some penicillin
Shawty tryna fuck me for the racks (Racks, cap)
Slide on your niggas, they get whacked (Slide!)
Better get your bitch, she on the ground tryna act (At me)
Caught her in the lost and found fucked her for a rack

- Offset

Sueco The Child Offset A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie fast remix
