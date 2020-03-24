The severity of Coronavirus has evolved rapidly over the past few weeks. Though many didn't consider it to be an immediate threat, that turned out to be false since the novel virus has impacted our lives in ways that many wouldn't have predicted. Unfortunately, it continues to spread, even as health and government officials urge people to stay inside of their homes.

Many might downplay the severity of Coronavirus, especially when it comes to younger people but the Los Angeles Times has confirmed the first death of a minor due to Coronavirus. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed the news during a press conference on Tuesday where she also confirmed that there were four other COVID-19 related deaths in the area. The current number of deaths from Coronavirus has now increased to eleven.

"I'm really sad to report four additional deaths today, including one death that was reported by the Long Beach Health Department yesterday ..." Ferrer told reporters. "Tragically, one of the people who died was a person under the age of 18 — a devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages."

In addition to the death of the minor, officials confirmed that there have been an additional 128 cases of coronavirus in the county that brought the total amount of cases to 662.



