Earlier this week we reported on an unfortunate update in the Elijah McClain murder that involved a photo of Aurora police officers reenacting the carotid hold that ultimately took his life. Now, one of those involved has officially tendered his resignation.

A tweet sent out by the Aurora PD confirmed the news a few days ago, stating that officer Jaron Jones submitted his papers in response to the heavy outcry from those who want justice for Elijah McClain on all levels. "In response to inquiries by the press, Jaron Jones, hired October 31, 2016, tendered his resignation," wrote @AuroraPD (seen above), further adding, "Jones was one of the employees involved and depicted in the photograph investigation related to #ElijahMcClain. We will continue to update w/developments as we proceed."

According to Aurora Police Department Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, all three officers involved in taking the photos were placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation commences, which will soon be made public and include reports, photographic evidence obtained and officer's names before termination is officially determined.

As always, we continue to pray that Elijah McClain and his family are given the justice they deserve for his senseless and unwarranted death at the hands of those Colorado police officers.



Images: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images