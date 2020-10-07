Jonathan Price is the latest victim of a police shooting, being shot dead by Officer Shaun Lucas in Wolfe City, Texas. The 31-year-old man's killing has people calling for justice, especially after Lucas was released on a $1 million bond.

Price reportedly was trying to break up a domestic dispute, attempting to stop a man from hitting a woman at a gas station. He has been described by his friends as a "good man" without a history of crime, calling this a blatant "act of racism".

As more information continues to come out about the shooting, Officer Lucas is speaking out via his attorney to try and justify his actions.



Making a statement to CBS 11 News, Defense Attorney Robert L. Rogers said:

"Officer Lucas responded to a fight in progress call. He saw several people gathered at the front of the store. Mr. Price approached Officer Lucas. Mr. Price did not claim to be an uninvolved, innocent party. Officer Lucas told Mr. Price he was detained, and Mr. Price resisted. After Mr. Price refused repeated instructions and physically resisted, Officer Lucas deployed his Taser and continued to give Mr. Price instructions. Mr. Price resisted the effects of the Taser and attempted to take it away from Officer Lucas. Officer Lucas only discharged his weapon in accordance with Texas law when he was confronted with an aggressive assailant who was attempting to take his Taser."



Lucas was arrested on Monday (October 5) for the shooting death of Price.

Hopefully, the family of Jonathan Price receives justice.

