Nike's collaborations with Off-White creator Virgil Abloh have been incredibly popular over the last few years and now, the two are teaming up for the "Athlete In Progress" collection which will focus on women's track and field athletes. The first advertisement for the collection was revealed yesterday and showed off Caster Semenya wearing the Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5 which is interesting thanks to the spikes on the bottom that offer traction for running.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we now have some detailed images of the white colorway of the shoe which will surely be a huge hit on the track in the next few months. The shoe is mostly white and beige with some green rope laces all across the top. As for the spiky outsole, that is also green which adds some much-needed flair to the shoe.

This shoe will be released alongside the rest of the collection on Thursday, June 27th for $180 USD. If you're into track and field and need some new gear, these could be a great pick up.