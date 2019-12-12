Off-White's latest Nike collection will be available today, December 12 starting at 10am ET. The latest chapter of Virgil Abloh's ongoing partnership with The Swoosh consists of the "Athlete In Progress" apparel collection as well as a trio of Off-White x Nike Waffle Racers.

Each of the women's exclusives feature a grid-like netting atop the Waffle Racer upper, with a unique lacing system and the familiar Off-White detailing such as the orange tag on the Nike Swoosh and a pine green zip tie. Similar to the Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5 and Off-White x Nike Vapor Street sneakers, the eye-catching kicks are grounded by spikes akin to those you'd see on the bottom of a track shoe.

Off-White x Nike Waffle Racers Electric Green/Nike

Off-White x Nike Waffle Racers Fuchsia/Nike

Off-White x Nike Waffle Racers Vivid Sky/Nike

