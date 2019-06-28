Over the past few weeks or so, we have been seeing a ton of new track and field sneakers coming from Virgil Abloh's Off-White and Nike. One of those models is the Nike Waffle Racer which has been shown off in a white and a fuschia colorway. Now, it appears as though a third colorway of the Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer will eventually hit the market. This time, the colorway is listed as "Vivid Sky/Electric Green/Black" and boasts one of the most vibrant looks we've seen from the shoe so far.

The upper reveals translucent mesh on top of a blue upper, while green laces and a green Nike swoosh create an interesting contrast and pop of color to the overall look. From there, the tongue of the sneaker is white while the outsole and spikes are black. The look of these shoes certainly isn't for everyone but when you consider these are for track running, the aesthetics begin to make a lot more sense.

According to the post below via @pyleaks, this model will be released during the holidays of 2019 and will cost $150 USD. It's also important to not that this shoe will only be available to women.