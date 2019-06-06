Virgil Abloh and Nike have been frequent collaborators over the last couple of years and completely changed the game with their Off-White x Nike "The Ten" collection. Since the original ten shoes came out, there have been a plethora of colorways of each model to come out which have made sneakerheads lose their minds. The hype for this collaboration is still fairly high so it's no surprise that the two are teaming up on some new silhouettes. The latest model to get the Virgil Abloh treatment is the Nike Vapor Street, although there hasn't been too much information about the shoe.

Thanks to the Instagram account @hanzuying, we now have a look at the black, white, and purple version of the shoe which will surely turn heads and spark some curiosity. The upper appears to be black, although there is some white mesh covering the shoe. Meanwhile, a huge white Nike swoosh makes its way across the side and even dips into the black midsole. The outsole of the shoe is purple with spikes on the bottom creating a much more wild aesthetic than one might be used to.

According to the post below, these will be dropping this summer although an exact date and price have not been determined yet. Stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you.