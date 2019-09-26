Virgil Abloh's signature Off-White brand has been working a lot with Nike over the last two years and they have come out with some pretty fire collaborations. The two started off with just ten silhouettes and appropriately called their collection "The Ten." Fans immediately gravitated to the DIY style of the shoes which mirrored Virgil's fashion sensibilities to a T. Since the original collection, Abloh and Nike have been working on many other silhouettes, including the women's only Nike Vapor Street which is seen as more of a track shoe thanks to the spikes on the bottom.

The silhouette has been teased over the last few months and thanks to py_rates, it looks like we finally have a release date. According to the tweet below, the shoe is slated for Saturday, October 12th and will cost $190 USD. There will be three colorways including "Black/White/Black/Laser Fuchsia," "Polarized Blue/Tour Yellow/Sail," and "Tour Yellow/Black/Light Bone."

As you can imagine, these shoes have the same DIY aesthetic that makes Off-White collabs so great. This sneaker is certainly unorthodox so it might be a little bit of a hard sell to casual sneakerheads. If you're a fashionable track runner, you'll definitely want to scoop these up.