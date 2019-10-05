Virgil Abloh has been blessing sneakerheads for two years now thanks to his various collaborations with Nike. Following the success of "The Ten" collection, Abloh has been pretty well everywhere and the sneaker community doesn't seem to mind. He has maintained his relationship with Nike and the two are still pumping out new colorways from new silhouettes. The Off-White aesthetic has been a huge hit amongst collectors so it's no surprise that both sides would keep doing what they're doing.

One of the silhouettes that fans have been anticipating is the Off-White x Nike Vapor Street which has a unique silhouette and is perfect for track and field thanks to the spikes on the bottom. There are three colorways slated to drop including "Black/White/Black/Laser Fuchsia," "Polarized Blue/Tour Yellow/Sail," and "Tour Yellow/Black/Light Bone." Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that these would be dropping in October although according to py_rates, it seems like the release has been pushed back to November 14th, with each colorway going for $190 USD.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they're a skip. If there is another release delay, we will be sure to let you know.