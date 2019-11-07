Virgil Abloh and Nike have announced the latest chapter of their collaborative "Athlete in Progress" collection, which includes three colorways of the Off-White x Nike Vapor Street. The trio of track-like sneakers will be up for grabs on November 14.

The “Athlete in Progress” debuted in Paris as part of the Off-White SS19 runway show with athletes Dina Asher-Smith, Vashti Cunningham, Cecilia Yeung, English Gardner, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nafi Thiam, Caterine Ibarguen and Rénelle Lamote. The first drop consisted of the limited edition Nike x Off-White Zoom Terra Kiger 5, which was also offered in three different styles.

"I started talking with Nike about this women’s running project last summer and at the time, I was very much inspired by the aesthetic and style of track and field athletes. As a result, I invited some of Nike’s elite track and field champions to participate in my SS19 Off-White runway show as the natural forerunner to developing and showcasing the collection," says Abloh.

The Off-White x Nike Vapor Street will come in the following colorways, "Black/White/Black/Laser Fuchsia," "Polarized Blue/Tour Yellow/Sail," "Tour Yellow/Black/Light Bone." Each pair will come equipped with a spiked outsole similar to the aforementioned Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5 pack.

Check out all three colorways below.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike